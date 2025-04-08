Rams Mock Draft: Projecting the First 3 Rounds
With over two and a half weeks left until the NFL Draft, the pre-selection process is ramping up in Inglewood as the Los Angeles Rams begin to narrow their board down to the specific players that hope to target and draft. These players will be ones that could fit the team's offensive and defensive schemes, and overall franchise culture.
The Rams are a relatively young roster that has emerged into potential Super Bowl contenders very quickly. Another strong draft class could catapult them into top-seed contention in the NFC while making them the favorites to win the NFC West.
With that in mind, using the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator, let's dive into a brand-new Rams mock draft to project their first three rounds and how it may play out.
Round 1, No. 31 (via Kansas City): Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland
TRADE!
Kansas City Chiefs send No. 31, 66, and a 2026 third round pick to the Rams for No. 26.
Trading back should be a top option for Los Angeles in this year's draft. With over 70 selections between their first round pick and their third round choice at No. 90, they must find a way to add another pick in between.
Loveland gives the Rams a go-to target at tight end early. As he continues to develop and grow as a blocker, the former First-Team All-Big Ten offensive weapon would be a quality playmaker as a big slot and gives the offense a young weapon for Matthew Stafford to target in the passing game.
Round 3, No. 66 (via Kansas City): Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison
One of the key missing components in the Rams defensive backfield is a potential franchise cornerstone, a young one at that. The team may have to check on his medicals for his availability to start the 2025 season but Morrison is one of the top defenders in the class when healthy.
Morrison brings technique, press skills, tackling ability, and elite ball skills to the table. These are aspects of Los Angeles' secondary that is missing, especially at cornerback. A healthy Morrison could give this team another young boost to their defense.
Round 3, No. 90: Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Cameron Williams
Rob Havenstein is a great right tackle when healthy, but that has been a challenge as of late. With him getting older, Los Angeles must consider drafting his successor in this year's draft and thankfully, this year's offensive tackle group offers a terrific group of young, raw players at the position.
Williams was an effective but raw right tackle for the Longhorns last season. His size and length make him an intriguing developmental option with starting potential in the long-term. Williams is someone that shouldn't see the field early in his career and landing with a successful franchise like the Rams would be a terrific spot for him.
Round 3, No. 101: Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa
Linebacker competition will be critical for the Rams this offseason. They did lose Christian Rozeboom to free agency and could be fielding Tony Fields II and Omar Speights. The latter is expected to remain a starter but the room lacks quality coverage ability to handle the high hole and hook/curls.
Bassa is a former safety that shows up consistently on film. He's a physical player as well and fits the type of talent that could quickly emerge on Los Angeles' defense with his particular skill set. He projects as the WILL inside linebacker in nickel and base packages.
