Rams Will Be Living In a Much Different NFC West in 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Since taking over the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Mike LaFleur is hard at work trying to mold the franchise to fit his vision. One of his biggest questions towards achieving such a task could drastically change things for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Big Question

While the Cardinals have a lot to ask of themselves this offseason, who their starting quarterback will be remains at the forefront.

Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano states that it's time for the Cardinals to get rid of Murray, the latest in a series of calls for a new QB1 in the desert.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It wasn’t a good look for Kyler Murray that Jacoby Brissett quickly flourished under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing after taking over as the starter midway last year," stated Manzano. "That practically ended the debate on who to blame for Arizona’s stagnant offense during the bulk of coach Jonathan Gannon’s tenure."



"Lions coach Dan Campbell also didn’t believe Petzing’s scheme was the problem in Arizona because he just hired him to call plays for his explosive offense."



"All signs point toward the Cardinals looking to move on from Murray, who has regressed since guiding Arizona to the postseason in 2021. There’s the possibility that new coach Mike LaFleur believes he’s the right person to maximize Murray’s potential, but the quarterback’s production hasn’t matched his expensive salary in recent seasons."



Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, new head coach Mike LaFleur, and general manager Monti Ossenfort pose for a photograph on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Arizona should trade Murray to a quarterback-needy team, perhaps the Jets. This team would be better off sticking with Brissett, who still has one year left on his current contract. Brissett has a strong connection with star tight end Trey McBride and emerging wide receiver Michael Wilson, and Brissett’s knack for pushing the ball downfield could help Marvin Harrison Jr. find his footing if he stays healthy in his third season."



How This Affects The Rams

The first part would be relief from the Rams as Murray has historically tormented the Rams at random over the course of his career. While the Rams did defeat Murray in a blowout during the 2021 playoffs, Murray's only playoff appearance, not having to face him twice in one season, especially with a coach like Mike LaFleur calling plays for him will be a relief.

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

There's a potential for Murray to rehab his career with the Rams due to his relationship with Kliff Kingsbury but the status of their current relationship is unknown to the public, the same with Kingsbury 's professional opinion of him. If a move for Murray is to be made as a backup, it would be after he's released (if that happens) and due to Kingsbury.

The major fallout would be with the Cardinals. If Arizona moves on from Murray, this could signal a full rebuild from LaFleur, giving the Rams the ability to go after players like Jalen Thompson and Calais Campbell, if not straight up making a move for Budda Baker, though the last suggestion is unlkikly.

Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury hugs Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) after a Cardinals loss during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 29, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Either way, the Cardinals will likely run a hybrid Shanahan-McVay-LaFleur style offense in 2026 if they get rid of the speed Murray, an offense that has caused the Rams issues in the past due to the scheme's ability to manufacture space for running backs and wide receivers within five yards of the line of scrimmage.

Also, don't be surprised if Alabama's Ty Simpson is a Cardinal next season.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.