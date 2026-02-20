Three Observations After Rams Name New Offensive Coordinator

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have made two major moves on their offensive staff, promoting Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator and Dave Ragone to co-Offensive Coordinator. Ragone will keep his responsibilities as a quarterbacks coach as well, while Scheelhaase goes from pass game coordinator to being Sean McVay's second in command on the offensive side of the ball.

Here are three observations from the move.

1. The Rams Will Be Throwing the Ball in 2026

The Rams love to throw the ball, and they believe their offense is at its maximum production when running five eligible pass catchers down the field. The Rams promoted Scheelhaase , a wide receiver developer, Ragone, a quarterback developer, and added Kliff Kingsbury, a godfather of the Air Raid offense.

Don't be surprised if Matthew Stafford averages 40 passes a game at this point.

2. The Rams Will Be Going All-In For Matthew Stafford

This move signals the lack of change in the Rams' offensive approach moving forward, wanting to maintain as much as the team built in 2025, a year in which Matthew Stafford won the MVP. While the Rams do not have many holes on offense as their offensive line and running back rooms are set, the team is in need of another wide receiver threat and potentially another tight end.

While I believe the Rams will look to improve on those units, the fact that Sean McVay and company are keeping things in-house signals that the offense isn't the problem because if it was, moves would've been made.

By going all-in for Stafford, I see this as the Rams preparing themselves for massive investments on the defensive side of the football, so Stafford's play won't be for nothing, as it was in the NFC Championship Game.

3. There's A Good Chance The Rams Lose Most of Their Offensive Staff After the Season

Scheelhaase was a candidate for multiple offensive coordinator jobs during the 2025 offseason and was a head coaching candidate this offseason. McVay's four former offensive coordinators are all current NFL head coaches, so expect Scheelhaase to join them next season.

Dave Ragone and Chris Shula share a strong relationship and Ragone is a respected coach around the league. He's a top candidate to be a play-caller in 2027.

Kliff Kingsbury will likely be a top offensive coordinator candidate as well. Plus, with those potential moves, who knows who will join them on their staffs as well.

