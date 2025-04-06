Rams' Most Critical Move Could Be Keeping Their Own
The Los Angeles Rams continue to work hard, assembling one of the most formidable rosters in the National Football League. This offseason, the Rams plan to prepare themselves as much as possible to prepare for the upcoming season. Still, the Rams could use additional help.
Los Angeles aims to bounce back from a playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams' front office wasted no time making moves this offseason. After moving on from Cooper Kupp and restructuring quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract, the Rams could get to work.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated recently released his list of the top free agents. He believes the Rams have one of the best free agents on the market in Williams. Considering his production this past season, he is undoubtedly worth the contract he is bound to sign.
"Only 24 years old, Williams has racked up a pair of 1,100-yard seasons for the Rams," Verderame wrote. "And in Sean McVay's offense, he’s always going to be valued considering McVay’s emphasis on a balanced attack. While Los Angeles has some expensive pieces on the roster, the cap sheet is clean enough to easily pay Williams, as the Rams rank 10th in 2026 cap space," Verdeame said.
Williams has played well lately, registering a career-high 1,300 rushing yards this past season. While both sides still have to figure things out, Rams' general manager Les Snead sounded off on the feelings regarding the talented running back and what it has meant for the team.
“Kyren’s a great human. We all want this to work out. It’s just, ‘Can we agree upon a contract where … we feel like it’s a win-win?’ And if it doesn’t happen this year, it doesn’t mean that Kyren is not going to be a part (of) next year, doesn’t mean that we don’t do something a year from now," Snead said.
The Rams are primed for another successful season. However, it will take them finding and adding the right pieces to to ensure that happens. If they are able to do so, the Rams should be one of the best teams in the league. It would be hard to find many other teams as deep as the Rams.
Please be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Also let us know your feelings right now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.