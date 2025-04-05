Raiders' 2024 Pick Set to Have the Most Impact Next Season
The Las Vegas Raiders entered last offseason in need of a quarterback but too far down in the NFL Draft to select one of the top quarterbacks or trade up for one. After a historic number of quarterbacks were chosen before the Raiders' selection, they were forced to decide.
There were no quarterbacks worth the Raiders selecting at the time. They needed help at offensive lineman and cornerback, but they bypassed those to choose the best football player, Brock Bowers. They did not necessarily need a tight end, but they wisely chose him, nonetheless.
Deciding to draft the best player and not draft based on positional needs may have led to a franchise-altering draft pick in Bowers. The talented tight end had arguably the best rookie season for a tight end in National Football League history, setting several records along the way.
Pro Football Network recently analyzed which picks from the 2024 NFL Draft will have the most significant impact on their teams next season. Unsurprisingly, Bowers was the selection for Las Vegas. Bowers will again require the opposing defense's best, but he will have more help this time.
"Brock Bowers garnered a great deal of attention coming out of Georgia. He was as advertised and then some during his rookie season. He finished 6th among all pass catchers in targets (153), 3rd in receptions (112), 8th in receiving yards (1,194), and 4th in yards after catch (596). His receptions and receiving yards were the most by a rookie in NFL history," PFN said.
"Bowers wasn’t just great for a rookie, or a tight end – he was one of the most productive pass catchers in football last season. He did so with lackluster play at the quarterback position. Geno Smith isn’t great, but he’s certainly an upgrade over what the Raiders trotted out a season ago. Considering Bowers’ unique traits, the sky is the limit."
The Raiders' rookie phenom somehow produced one of the greatest seasons by a rookie tight end, while starting three different quarterbacks and the worst rushing attack in the league.
After improving their coaching staff and their roster, it is fair to believe Bowers will be the most impactful Raiders 2024 Draft pick.
