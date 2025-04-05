Rams' 2024 Pick Set to Have the Most Impact Next Season
The Los Angeles Rams were notorious for trading away their first-round picks in the NFL Draft for an established veteran. While unorthodox, it did help the Rams win a Super Bowl, which is all that matters. However, that way of doing things was not sustainable in the National Football League.
After winning the Super Bowl, the Rams could not achieve the same success and decided to build conventionally. After years of winning without a first-round draft pick, it became clear that their method of adding players was insufficient to move them to the next level. The Rams had to change something.
Pro Football Network recently listed the players from each team's 2024 draft class who will most impact their teams this upcoming season. They believe Jared Verse will be the Rams' best player in the 2024 draft class. The talented edge rusher is eager to prove last year was not a fluke.
"You could tell that Jared Verse was highly motivated by falling down some draft boards by how he played during his rookie season. He had a chip on his shoulder and delivered in a big way, recording 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. While his sack total wasn’t high, he had 77 pressures, 20 quarterback hits, and a pressure rate of 17.1% (6th-highest with at least 200 pass rush snaps)," PFN said.
"Verse’s pressures were the second-most by a rookie since 2018 (Nick Bosa had 81 in 2019). The Defensive Rookie of the Year also showed out in the Divisional Round loss to the Eagles, recording four pressures and two sacks. The Rams have drafted well on the defensive line recently, and Verse is no exception."
At that, Los Angeles struck gold when they landed on Verse, and a motivated Verse. The Rams aim to assemble another productive draft haul in just a few weeks. However, consider the starters they found in Verse and others. Adding another solid draft class to the 2023 haul would be amazing.
After falling short this offseason, the Rams are trying to assemble a roster to compete for a Super Bowl. Time will tell if they can do so.
