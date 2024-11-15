Rams Rookie Receives High Praise At Halfway Point
The Los Angeles Rams were once known as a team that did not care much about or value their draft picks. However, halfway through this season, the Rams' most recent draft class has become a significant addition.
Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network notes that rookie outside linebacker, Jared Verse, has been arguably the most productive rookie on the defensive side of the ball.
“Those who thought Jared Verse would be the most NFL-ready defensive player in the 2024 NFL Draft due to his age (24 this month) and his experience (five collegiate seasons) have been proven right,” Beasley said.
Beasley noted that Verse has already outperformed the other players in his position who were drafted earlier. At midway through the season, he selected Verse as his Rookie Defensive Player of the Year.
“But he’s been even better in his first nine games than could have been reasonably expected at the time," Beasley said.
“Verse showed the country in the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 10 game against the Miami Dolphins that he’s got far more going for him than experience.
“He had a strip sack, two total tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery in a game in which the Rams’ offense let down its defense.
“Verse has been a plug-and-play starter for the Rams. His participation rate (76%) through nine games is the sixth-highest among any Los Angeles defender.
“And he’s made the most of his opportunities,” Beasley said.
The rookie outside linebacker is quick and has been arguably the most productive player on the Rams’ roster so far this season. He has been a game-chaser.
Beasley wisely looked at how productive Verse has been compared to some of his counterparts, ranking how each graded you.
“Verse (19th overall pick) was the third pass rusher off the board in April (behind Laiatu Latu, 15th, and Dallas Turner, 17th).
“But he’s first in his rookie class in sacks (4.5), pressures (44), quarterback hits (15), hurries (28), and pressure rate (20.2%)."
The Rams must continue to get the most production possible out of a Verse and the remaining players from their most recent draft class.
It has already been proven Verse and his fellow rookie teammates will play a vital role in any potential playoff run.
