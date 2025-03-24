Rams Should Move Forward With Jimmy Garoppolo Succession Plan
No one knows the future of Matthew Stafford. While it's likely his career doesn't span more than four years, it's not necessarily a guarantee he will retire after next season. Thus, the Rams should proceed forward with Jimmy Garoppolo as their succession plan.
Garoppolo loves Los Angeles, having rejected other offers to stay with the Rams organization. There is a vision for him and an environment in which he feels he can be himself. Looking at the timeline, it does not seem like the best strategy to draft a quarterback at this time, and Garoppolo still has a lot to give to the game.
Right now the Rams are in a position to win. However, considering there are several core elements on this team, playing like nine-figure players while on rookie deals, keeping their extensions in mind is paramount to maintaining the status quo.
Let's start with the Rams' defensive line. Byron Young and Kobie Turner are free agents after the 2026 season. Braden Fiske is a free agent after the 2027 season and so is Jared Verse. However Verse has a fifth-year option that will likely get picked up, pushing it to 2028.
Puka Nacua is a free agent after the 2026 season as well. Fortunately at that time, Stafford and Davante Adams are off the books.
If the Rams draft a quarterback now in the first round and use the fifth-year option, that quarterback's potential extension would kick in during the 2030 season. That could be huge earning years for Young, Nacua, Verse, Fiske, and Turner if not more.
With Garoppolo, you can push that to 2031 or 2032 by investing in a QB later, especially since Garoppolo will likely take a contract far below the common market value for starting quarterbacks in a prove-it type of deal.
The Rams can not jump the gun on another quarterback because timing when it comes to contracts and cap, is everything; just ask the 49ers.
In 2031 or 2032, when a quarterback would be eligible for that big-time deal, Young, Turner, and Nacua would be entering their ninth or tenth year in the NFL and maybe exiting their prime, which could make a departure easier.
By that time, the cap will have expanded so much, it might not even matter but time must be considered when designing a succession plan for Stafford.
