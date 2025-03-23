Two Rams Named to All-Offseason Earners Team
The Los Angeles Rams have made it known that they are gunning for a Super Bowl title, having spent a considerable amount of money to retain Matthew Stafford and to surround him with excellent offensive weapons.
While the cap is a tricky thing to navigate, having an owner with the resources that Stan Kroenke has makes things a little easier in terms of accounting.
Regardless, that money still has to be paid out and for Davante Adams and Alaric Jackson, while their play is deserving of their price tag, they're only as valuable as their last performance.
Adams, after being released by the Jets, cashed in again with a two-year, $44 million deal while Jackson re-signed with the team for a deal worth three-year, 57 million.
Those deals saw the pair added to the NFL's All-Offseason team, a list of players who received the biggest and best deals in 2025.
"Two weeks into NFL free agency, the dollars are flying with many big stars breaking the bank." Wrote NFL Research. "Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Ja'Marr Chase and Myles Garrett are among the players who inked lucrative extensions with their current teams."
"Meanwhile, DK Metcalf, Milton Williams and Dan Moore Jr. earned impressive contracts with new organizations."
"Eight contracts have been signed this offseason with an average-per-year (APY) of $30.0 million or higher, with Derek Stingley Jr.'s record extension the most recent new deal."
Adams has the fourth-highest APY on the list at $22 million which is tied with Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin. Adams' deal is worth $7 million more than former Rams Cooper Kupp's deal with the Seahawks annually.
The duo in Cincinnati of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins bring in $40.3 million and $28.8 million respectfully while Steelers WR DK Metcalf hauls in $33 million.
Jackson is the cheapest tackle on the list at $19.3 million. Atlanta's Jake Matthews hauls in $22.5 million, Tennessee's Dan Moore Jr hauls in $20.5 million, and Baltimore's Ronnie Stanley brings in $20 million annually.
The Rams spent big to try to improve and maintain the roster this offseason. Now, it is time to start seeing the results from the big offseason pour in once the games begin.
