Why Dolphins Are Worth Monitoring For Rams
The only thing on Rams' defensive coordinator Chris Shula's mind right now is the 2025 season but as all 32 teams prepare for 17 games of hard-hitting football, owners are evaluating their product, putting several coaches on the hot seat.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan believes the Miami Dolphins may see a change in leadership soon.
"McDaniel is entering his fourth season with the Dolphins, and it feels like the organization is at an inflection point," wrote Sullivan. Miami has gone 28-23 over McDaniel's regular season tenure but just endured its first season under .500 (8-9) and missed the playoffs.
Overall, the roster feels like it has plateaued, and impact pieces could still be stripped away before Week 1 rolls around, with cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith both being in the thick of trade rumors. McDaniel has produced high-flying offenses, but the inconsistent availability of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has hamstrung the franchise from reaching its full potential."
"As the arrow looks to be pointing down for the Dolphins, the rest of the division is getting more competitive. Buffalo remains the top dog, while New England and New York hired new head coaches this offseason and made solid moves to improve their rosters. That makes the road that much more difficult for the Dolphins in 2025, and it would not be surprising if they finish in last place. If that comes to fruition, it could result in Miami starting over across the board."
If Miami does fire McDaniel, Shula fits the mold for a variet of reasons and is due to be on Miami's shortlist of candidates. From an owner's perspective, he's young, vibrant, and innovative. Shula is also a defensive mind with the ability to bring a smart offensive coach with him, as shown in the case of Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson in Atlanta.
Shula's time with the Rams gives him credibility, and the Rams' culture of dealing with players may be the cure to the Dolphins' documented maturity issues.
Miami doesn't have a ton of cap space either, so Shula's resume of putting together top defensive performances with day 2/3 draft picks and undrafted free agents help.
From a marketing standpoint, tying Shula back to his grandfather is sure to generate buzz around the team and income as excited fans buy up tickets and merchandise.
Too many things line up for Shula not to be the Dolphins' next head coach. He's the exact opposite of what the Dolphins hire, making him an appealing option for ownership. It also helps that Miami is watching Jacksonville be rebuilt overnight by former Rams coaches and executives.
