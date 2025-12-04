The Rams Detail Their Secret to Moving Past Losses

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. For the Los Angeles Rams, nothing changes for them on a week-to-week basis in regards to how they approach their work. After having to field questions on whether they overlooked the Carolina Panthers, the Rams made it clear that regardless of opponent, they will put in the proper amount of work and effort in to get the outcome they seek and if the outcome isn't what is intended, then the approach much chance but the effort never does.

On Wednesday, both Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to this point as it has become a war cry for the organization.

Sean McVay

McVay was asked if this week had a bit more to it due to it being a division game. The Rams are set to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“No, every single game feels the same," stated McVay. "There's a familiarity because there's been continuity with Coach Gannon and their coordinators. There's a familiarity tactically and schematically that you go back and you draw on just because, alright, what have they done to us? What have we done to them? Because there's a little bit more familiarity, that changes your approach."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"There are certain teams that we've become accustomed to playing, whether it's some of these other teams in some of the other divisions in our conference. It doesn't really change. Every single game is very important to me. You are grateful as hell when you come away with that result and when you don't, it just crushes you.”

McVay has preached that he's one week away from getting humbled and after enduring the loss, the Rams have responded in full force.

Matthew Stafford

However, it is in that same thought process of taking every week as it's own but applying the maximum amount of effort to it that has allowed the Rams to record a victory after every loss this season.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“I wouldn't imagine because I feel like every single week we're doing everything we can," stated Stafford on if the Rams energy is heightened following the loss. "I think we understand what we did wrong in that game and we have to go out there and try to fix those problems. That's just through the normal process of what we do. We prepare to go play well every single week. We don't prepare to just fix this problem and then, ‘Oh yeah, we forget about the rest of it.’ We just prepare to play good football. Our coaches give us sound football plays. We try to go out there and execute them to the best of our ability, play together as a team and let the results happen. I know that the guys in the locker room are all focused on doing that.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.