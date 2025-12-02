Why Blake Corum's Big Day Has the Rams Ready to Roll

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were witnesses to a big-time performance by running back Blake Corum on Sunday. In the losing effort, Corum was electric with limited opportunities, setting himself up to be a massive contributor in the postseason, something he was able to do during his final year in college.

Corum's Big Day

Corum only had seven carries but made the most of them, running for 81 yards and a touchdown, finishing the day with 11.6 yards per carry. Along with Kyren Williams, who added 72 yards and a score himself, the Rams' rushing attack was operating at a near-lethal level on Sunday.

On Monday, McVay spoke about Corum's performance , praising the running back room.

“I think he did a great job," stated McVay. "I thought Kyren ran really well. I thought we got great removal and knockoff. The long run that Blake had when we were backed up to start that drive, what a great job of him recognizing everybody's getting connected. Then he winds that thing back and you see [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington as a motion player, get a knockdown block and how excited he gets."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) rushes during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"I thought Blake ran hard and physical. His touchdown run was outstanding. He's just playing with confidence that's been earned through how he works. I really thought the offensive line, the tight ends and the receivers did a really nice job. The backs being able to press it based on where their landmark was, what the point of attack and what concept we were running. I thought both Blake and Kyren did a great job.”

Corum's Development

Corum was Michigan's National Championship-winning workhorse in 2023 but in 2024, he was limited in his usage. In 2025, Corum did not complain once about his previous load and instead, used his extra time to work on his craft, leading to multiple big-time performances this season.

McVay spoke on Corum's development.

“I think he's grown every single day," stated McVay. "When you're conscientious and you're wired like he is, you're going to get better. I've said this to you before about Blake, and I feel this way about so many of our players, you just bet on people like this."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Their mental toughness, their resolve, their ability to put the work in and earn that confidence and have that consistent growth that's reflected by the way that they attack their craft with the deliberate practice. I think he's doing an excellent job. [Running Backs Coach] Ron [Gould] does an excellent job with that room as a whole. I think Blake is just continuing to ascend and that's what you want to do.”

