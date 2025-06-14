Do Rams Have Best Group of TEs in NFC West?
The Los Angeles Rams are emerging as championship contenders once again with their roster shakeup over the last three seasons paying off in major ways. This is a talented roster with a group of incredibly gifted young players and a mixture of veterans at key positions that have this team well-positioned for a run.
In the last two seasons, the Rams have made investments at tight end. They extended Tyler Higbee two years ago, who is entering the final year of that extension and will be a free agent in 2026. The team also signed Colby Parkinson in free agency last season and have drafted two tight ends in two of the last three years with Davis Allen and this year's first draft pick, Terrance Ferguson.
Ferguson is expected to play a significant role in 2025, a sign that head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are sticking with their draft and development approach that has allowed them to have success with a young roster. Yet, with Ferguson's arrival, does he help make the Los Angeles Rams the team with the best group of tight ends in the NFC West?
Let's take a closer look at the rest of the division and how their tight ends compare to Los Angeles.
Seattle Seahawks
Noah Fant has been a key piece to the Seahawks offense in the last coupe of seasons since being a part of the massive Russell Wilson trade in 2022. His playmaking ability remains valuable but Seattle has indicated they are looking at the future with their selection of Elijah Arroyo in the NFL Draft.
Arroyo offers a similar skill set to fant but his size and movement skills make him a potential threat as a big slot or wing TE in certain formations. Barner and others add their value as blockers and depth pieces that can be reliable in a pinch.
Arizona Cardinals
If you told me that Trey McBride was the best tight end in football, I wouldn't argue with you. Despite having just one touchdown last season, he was an outstanding target in the passing game for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. He is squarely a franchise cornerstone and will be a massive piece to the puzzle if this team wants to reach the postseason.
Behind McBride are quality depth players of Tip Reiman, Elijah Higgins and Josiah Deguara. Reiman is a player I liked coming out of the draft in 2024 and should become a reliable target in the passing game should McBride go down with an injury.
San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle remains a top-two tight end in the NFL. While he has entered his 30s, he remains an ultimate force of brute strength as a blocker and outstanding pass-catching abilities as a receiver. There is no signs of Kittle slowing down, but one must envision general manager John Lynch addressing his successor in the long-term.
Behind Kittle is former Jacksonville Jaguar Luke Farrell, who provides versatility as an in-line blocker and pass-catcher while Brayden Willis is likely to be featured as an H-back and the long-term answer at fullback when Kyle Juszczyk decides to hang up his cleats.
Who has the best group of tight ends in the NFC West?
In terms of high-ceiling potential, the Rams give me hope, especially if Ferguson hits as a dynamic new weapon for their offense. However, most of these tight end groupings in the NFC West have just one standout player that can take control of games.
McBride makes the argument for the best tight end in both the division and the league but Kittle has been a constant for several years. He remains the king of the position and it is hard to imagine him relinquishing that in 2025, as long as he can remain a dynamic piece.
