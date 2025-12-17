Rams Enter Thursday Night Football Facing Major Challenges

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to take full control of the NFC West this week. They will be facing their NFC West long-time rival, the Seattle Seahawks, on Thursday Night Football. The Rams will head up to the North West to Seattle and face a tough team.

This game will be watched by a lot of people around the NFL, as these two teams are two of the best this season. Both are coming into this game with an 11-3 record, and the Rams are ahead in the NFC West standings, holding a tiebreaker.

The Rams got the best of the Seahawks in their first meeting in Los Angeles. It was a tough game, and the Rams were able to do just enough to get the job done. But that was weeks ago, and this is now. This is going to be a different game, but the Rams know that they want the same outcome.

The Rams, with a win, will have full control of the NFC West with two games left in the season. Well, Seattle is looking to move from the No. 5 seed to the No. 1 seed with a win.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Rams Facing Disadvantages

The Rams will head to Seattle behind just a bit. The Rams will have to travel to Seattle on a short week. And that is never an easy thing to do for any team in the league. They will have to make sure they use these few days to get their bodies right and have the best recovery they can get. The Rams came out of their last game this past Sunday a little banged up. We know that the Rams will be without wide receiver Davante Adams because of a hamstring injury he suffered.

But as the Rams know, there is no excuse because both teams have to play in this game. And this is a Rams team that never makes any excuses. They will go into this game with a lot of confidence and momentum. And they will have to do it with the next man up mentally as well.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One thing that head coach Sean McVay and his coaching staff do well is getting their players in the best position to be successful. No matter what it takes, the Rams want to get the job done. It is not going to be an easy task in Seattle, but this Rams team will look at everything to get the job done and get a big-time NFC and NFC West win.

