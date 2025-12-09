How Colby Parkinson Has Helped Rams Gain Edge Over Rival Seahawks

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with a variety of injuries this season and despite witnessing veteran contributors be sidelined with injuries, the Rams have been able to replace their production effortlessly.

That's due to the work of the front office to bring in team-first individuals who are able to acclimate into the Rams' system immediately. One of those players is Colby Parkinson and since Tyler Higbee went down with injury, it's been Parkinson who has not just held down the fort but has taken over.

Parkinson, a 2024 free agent signing from Seattle, has been a monster this season, flashing his Stanford fundamentals, soft hands, and ability to make plays after the catch.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) is congratulated by quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after catching a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Over the last five weeks, Parkinson has hauled in 17 catches and four touchdowns. In those games, the Rams have won every contest in which Parkinson has scored.

McVay on Parkinson

After yet another top performance in Arizona, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the player who is quickly becoming the future of the position.

“I've seen a guy that just is so present, so settled and enjoying playing," stated McVay. "He's obviously so gifted, but he works hard. He has the right mindset mentally and physically. He has a great skillset. I think he's surrounded by a bunch of teammates that love and care about him and believe in him and it's the same thing with his coaches."

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"You try to put him in situations that maximize the things that he does well and he's doing a lot of really cool stuff right now. He's making great plays in the pass game. He's being a key critical factor in the run game and in a lot of instances he's at the point of attack. He's done a great job and I could say the same thing for Davis and I mentioned about ‘Ferg’, but I’m really happy for him. I think our players are at their best when they're enjoying it and they're locked in. That's what I'm seeing from Colby. It's been really fun to witness.”

Parkinson's veteran experience and flexibility has made him a full-time contributor in virtually every single offensive package the Rams have deployed this season. With the future of Tyler Higbee unknown, it's becoming an clear truth that it's Parkinson's job to lose.

With Higbee having come alive in the postseason last season, perhaps it will be Parkinson that breaks the deadlock for the Rams this time around.

