Do Rams Have Best Linebacker Group in NFC West?
During the Los Angeles Rams defensive resurgence, they leaned on their young talents up front to quickly emerge to a formidable unit. Yet, their biggest positional weakness was at linebacker where they lacked the consistency and playmaking ability to be a more complete unit.
The Rams went out and made several additions to their second level by signing for Atlanta Falcon Nate Landman and acquiring Ole Miss linebacker Chris 'Pooh' Paul Jr. in the fifth round. Plus, they signed undrafted free agent, Buffalo's Shaun Dolac, to compete for potential snaps as a rookie.
Second-year player Omar Speights and seventh-year Troy Reeder are projected to be the starting linebackers ahead of training camp. With additions made this offseason, is it enough to consider Los Angeles as the best linebacker corps in the NFC West? Let's take a closer look and the rest of the division.
Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals made sweeping changes to their defensive front-seven this offseason as they hope to return to the post season for the first time since 2020. Joining the team is former Cincinnati Bengal Akeem Davis-Gaither, who will provide ample value as a coverage defender with speed and range to work sideline to sideline. Mack Wilson Sr. will provide sufficient level play at the position, but could be replacable.
The Cardinals have drafted linebackers in back-to-back drafts with Owen Pappoe last season and Ohio State's Cody Simon this year. These two player should provide depth early on for Arizona as they could potential earn more playing time throughout the season.
San Francisco 49ers
When you have the best linebacker in the country on your football team, things can get easier at the position. Fred Warner has been the best at his position for the last five years and there are no signs of him slowing down despite playing through an injury last season. However, there is some change around him.
Dee Winters is expected to have a bigger role this season as the weakside 'backer. The 49ers also drafted Oklahoma State's Nick Martin to fill the Dre Greenlaw role, though the growing pains will be evident on what will be a young defense this season. Backing them up are sufficient depth pieces Jalen Graham, Luke Gifford, and Chazz Surratt.
Seattle Seahawks
After looking for their quality linebacker duo for the last few years following the departures of Bobby Wagner (both times) and K.J. Wright, the Seahawks have found their quality level defenders in Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight.
Jones is easily a Top 10 player at his position, consistently around the football and making plays in the pass and run game. Knight emerged as a key defender for Mike Macdonalds defense, using his instincts against the run to his advantage while providing value in zone coverage the good eyes and anticipation. The only question with this room is the depth with Drake Thomas and John Ross being the backups at the moment.
Who has the best linebacker corps in the NFC West?
The Rams still have much to prove with their group of linebackers and the youth they provide should turn them into a sufficient unit sooner than later. The 49ers having Warner helps them out, but Winters and Martin are unproven along with average depth. That leaves the Cardinals and Seahawks with the best room from both a starter-level and depth perspective.
I will have to side with the Seahawks depsite their depth concerns. I'm a little higher on Drake Thomas' ability due to his run-defending skill set during his days at North Carolina State. Knight and Jones have quickly emerged as a linebacker duo that will make a Seattle defense that is on the rise much better.
