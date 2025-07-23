Why Omar Speights Could Change Rams’ Approach to Off-Ball Linebackers
The Rams seem to approach their relationships with off-ball linebackers like they’d be embarrassed by a kiss cam spotlight at a Coldplay concert. Meanwhile, they’ve invested significant resources toward their defensive line and edge rushers.
But if they had to play a game this Sunday, their starting inside linebackers would be a pair of undrafted free agents, Nate Landman and Omar Speights. That’s partly why the position was an easy target as the team’s biggest weakness, according to ESPN roster evaluator Mike Clay.
“Rarely a priority for Sean McVay's Rams,” Clay wrote Tuesday, “this position remains an area of concern. Career situational player Troy Reeder was vaulted into an every-down role early in 2024 prior to a hamstring injury ending his season in Week 7. He's back and will compete with veteran newcomer Nate Landman, 2024 UDFA Omar Speights and perhaps fifth-round rookie Chris Paul Jr. for substantial work this season.”
Content to allow their leading 2024 tackler Christian Rozeboom to leave in free agency and sign with Carolina, the Rams waited until the big-money linebackers picked their teams before signing Landman and bringing back Reeder.
Those who follow the Rams closely understand the clear vision McVay and Les Snead share, and investing significant money on off-ball linebackers and cornerbacks isn’t a major priority.
Speights could make them change their minds, however. Analyst Seth Walder said the second-year linebacker will be Chris Shula’s X-factor on defense.
“There's a chance Speights could really work out, which would be a boon for this defense,” Clay said. “He earned a starting role midway through last season and posted encouraging numbers in a somewhat small sample. His 41% run stop win rate would have ranked in the top 10 among linebackers had he played enough to qualify.”
He’ll play enough to qualify this year. Shula is counting on Speights to shore up the middle, where the Rams will see eight of the NFL’s 10 best running backs this season. And that’s an ominous thought considering that the Rams ranked 22nd in the league last year in rushing defense (130.0 yards per game).
A 6-1, 228-pound linebacker, Speights played with Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas at LSU in 2023 before he went unselected in the 2024 draft.
