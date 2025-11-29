Rams Sean McVay Speaks on Chris Shula's Head Coaching Prospects

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula has had his name mentioned for potential head coaching vacancies and on Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay backed Shula's candidacy, complementing him on his work with the team and praising his leadership skills.

McVay was asked if he remembered the first time he thought Shula could be a head coach.

“I think you always are around people that have capacity to be able to lead," stated McVay . "Are you intrinsically motivated? I felt that from when we were playing college ball together, when we were freshman in the dorm room meeting for the first time, the way he'd go about his workouts and stuff like that. Same thing with [Outside Linebacker Coach] Joe Coniglio."

"We have a lot of intrinsically motivated people that are good people first and foremost. I think we positively push each other with a good, positive peer pressure of continuing to elevate, adapt and continuously try to find edges ultimately geared towards putting our players in good situations.”

The Lineage

Both McVay and Shula are two of a multitude of people within the Rams' organization who have had an immediate family member work or play in the NFL.

McVay's grandfather John, partner with Bill Walsh to build the Golden Dynasty in San Francisco through the 80s and 90s while Shula's grandfather Don built a Dolphins Dynasty in the 70s before having one of the best offenses in history with Dan Marino.

McVay was asked if the two men bond over the fact they come from football families.

“Oh, for sure," stated McVay. "I think there's an unspoken understanding of things that you don't even realize you're taking in that you realize you're so fortunate to be exposed to. Now when you're in these situations you're thinking, ‘Man, what a blessing that was.’ In ‘93 when the Dolphins beat the Cowboys after [Former Cowboys Defensive Tackle] Leon Lett hit that one and got them an extra chance to be able to kick it."

"He and [Former Dolphins Head Coach Don Shula] his grandpa look exactly alike. Those are some good genes. He's done a hell of a job. I know his grandpa's smiling down on the way that he's leading and influencing positive change with our group."

McVay's 49ers defeated Shula's Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX. That would be McVay's and Walsh's second title together.

