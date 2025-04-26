Social Media Reacts to Rams First Pick of NFL Draft
The Los Angeles Rams finally got their draft started by making their first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday. The Rams were thinking about the future when they made their first selection of their draft. The Rams took tight end Terrance Ferguson out of the University of Oregon.
This is a good pick for the Rams has they look to use two tight ends in their offense.
The Rams made this pick with veteran starting tight end Tyler Higbee in mind. Higbee will still be the starter next season, but the Rams are looking towards thae future because they do not know how long Higbee will continue to play. The Rams are looking to also take some of the load off Higbee as he was coming off an injury before making his return late last season.
Tyler Higbee, who is 32, missed most of the 2024 season with injuries, and the Rams needed to improve the depth behind him. Ferugson has the potential to develop into a No. 1 tight end, and he gives the Rams someone who can make an immediate impact as a receiver.-- Muench
Now will look how Ram fans liked their first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday.
"Biggest need of the team is a legit CB.. best one just sitting there and you take an average at best TE," said one fan.
"Productive pass catcher with good size but an alarming lack of tenacity and fire when it’s time to run block. Ferguson saw adequate short-catch volume but was rarely asked to venture beyond the front yard as a route-runner. He has not shown enough technique or toughness to neutralize an NFL edge defender at the point of attack, but he can hit targets as a move blocker. Ferguson could improve in that area with additional coaching, but he might need to find the grit needed to compete against NFL tough guys as a run blocker to realize his full potential," added another fan.
"I will never doubt that draft room mindset. Why is everyone so damn negative? Welcome, kid!," said another fan.
"I hope Snead nailed this one. Looks like a legit weapon for the offense. Congratz on the pick and welcome to LA! Best of luck!" said another fan.
"I don't know if Higbee will be the same after that horrible injury, good pick in my books," said another fan.
"They have been needing a good Tight End. Definitely went for need there, not best player available," said another fan.
Remember to follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI for all Rams updates.
You can also check out more of our content on our Facebook page now WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.