Rams Make Brilliant Selection With Oregon's Terrance Ferguson
The entire NFL offseason felt like a slow roll, trying to figure out if the Rams would address a succession plan for Matthew Stafford.
It turns out the Rams were looking to form a plan for another aging, veteran contributor, giving the team a future at a critical position by selecting Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson.
To be honest, I was hoping the team could go for Will Johnson. To the Rams credit, there are a bunch of cornerbacks still on the board for the team to select at pick 90.
Players like Shavon Revel, Azareye'h Thomas, Dorian Strong, and Darien Porter remain available for them if they wish to add a corner. (Available at the time of writing.)
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano gave the Rams an C+ grade for the pick.
"The Rams took a risk here, taking Ferguson instead of Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo." Wrote Manzano. "But Ferguson proved to be a versatile tight end in four years as a starter at Oregon."
"Ferguson was a reliable pass catcher, recording at least 40 catches and 400 receiving yards the past two seasons. Last season, Ferguson delivered 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps Rams coach Sean McVay is a fan of Ferguson’s blocking capabilities. McVay prefers for his tight ends to stay on the field at all times playing in his 11 personnel."
I have to disagree with Manzano. Ferguson had 43 receptions, 591 yards, and three touchdowns in 2024 as a member of an offense that spread the ball and was effective in the run game. Ferguson also did that against Big Ten opponents.
Arroyo is talented but benefitted from being on the best roster in the ACC, a roster that couldn't even make the conference championship game.
McVay also stated he wants to run more two tight end sets.
Ferguson is the definition of a scheme fit.
He moves well for his size, has good ball skills, he's a good blocker, and the strength of his game is exploiting open space against zone coverage. That sounds like the tight end version of Cooper Kupp.
Ferguson is an excellent pick who will be an instant contributor as he eventually grows into the TE1 role.
