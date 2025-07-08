Should Rams Make Business With Steelers?
When Art Rooney put his hands on the Lombardi Trophy following the Pittsburgh Steelers victorious effort in Super Bowl XIV, it marks three indisguishable facts. The Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, the team they defeated would be tied together forever, it would be the last Lombardi Rooney would put his hands on, and it marked the biggest moment of a dying breed.
Rooney's win marked his fourth Super Bowl as owner with the Chuck Noll dynasty hitting his peak. It marked an era of brilliance, of courage, of phenomenal football. The Steelers in the 70s were a force.
They had Hall of Famers selecting Hall of Famers who would go on to be coached by Hall of Famers. It was an assembly line of success.
As owner, Rooney's grandson Art Rooney II has yet to emulate the successes of his grandfather and father Dan, who won two Super Bowls in his own right as owner.
After Rooney II made the decision to extend general manager Omar Khan, Pittsburgh sports personality Mark Madden spoke harshly about the Steelers' owner.
“I don’t understand why now,” Madden said. “He’s made some deals recently that took the Steelers off their comfortable axis. I’m all for that. But why not wait to see if they work? He got DK (Metcalf). He got (Jalen) Ramsey. He got Jonnu (Smith). He signed (Aaron) Rodgers. Why not wait to see if that works?”
“All they want is stability. It’s stability in the mushy middle. It’s treading sludge, but it’s stability,” Madden said. “Always re-signing everybody. That’s the lazy way out. He’s a lazy, soft owner.”
Madden might be a bit out of bounds, but there is solid reason to question the strength of the Steelers' leadership as they undergo a perpetual cycle of flaming out under long-time head coach Mike Tomlin.
So how does this affect the Rams? Two reasons. T.J. Watt and Robert Woods. Watt is dealing with contract issues and could become a trade option for the Rams.
Woods is a veteran wide receiver that the Rams could call back into service if there are injuries to the position room.
Either man would need to be acquired by trade, and if Madden is right, the Rams could bully the Steelers into giving up those assets for a cheaper price.
If Madden is right, Jalen Ramsey might see the writing on the wall and dip out after one season. Perhaps that's his path back to Los Angeles.
Like how the Rams took advantage of ownership issues with the Jets to get Davante Adams, Pittsburgh might be next to exploit.
