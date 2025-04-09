Where Do Rams Rank in SI's Post-FA Power Rankings?
The Los Angeles Rams have arguably had the best off-season free-agent signings out of all the teams in the National Football League.
The Rams organization did not wait around to see what players were left or for the draft to fill in the needs to make their team better for the 2025 season. They got right to work from the moment their season ended last year and head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead had a great plan on how they wanted to attack the offseason and free agency.
The Rams brought in free agents that are some of the best players in their respective positions and other free agents that will help them out tremendously in the areas they struggled with last season. The Rams not only want to get back to the playoffs next season but want to go after another Super Bowl.
The Rams have set themselves up great and put the league on notice that they are serious contenders for the Super Bowl in 2025. This is a team that no one wanted to face last season and in 2025 it will continue being that team. But where do the Rams rank after their great free agency moves?
Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Conor Orr released his power rankings post-free agency and he had the Rams ranked 12th.
"This team was a few plays away from beating the Eagles in a snowy playoff game on the road," said Orr. "With the NFC still open for another year or so, it’s hard not to be at least intrigued to see the result of a Davante Adams–Cooper Kupp swap, which may allow Sean McVay to be less married to his previous way of life and provide Matt Stafford with openings that don’t require as much time to develop off the line."
The position the Rams got in these power rankings seems way too low. But for the Rams they were disrespected all of last season and many did not give them a chance to even make the playoffs. They did a good job of not listening to the outside noise and will do that all of next season as well. The Rams are just worried about themselves and how they can become better.
