Why Rams' President Is Right About Team's Direction
The Rams' return to Los Angeles was filled with question marks as professional football did not have any foothold in the city outside of diehard fans since the 90s. Fast forward ten years later, the team in that time hosted massive crowds at the Los Angeles Coliseum, returned to the Super Bowl, built SoFi Stadium, won Super Bowl LVI, and cultivated the careers of multiple potential Hall of Famers.
Rams President Kevin Demoff has made a bold claim about the state of the franchise during the NFL Owners meeting.
"I don't think this organization's ever been in a better place since we returned to Los Angeles than we are entering the 2025 season," Said Demoff. "The football team is in amazing shape. The fan base is doing fantastic. I think organizationally, we found our footing and what we do really well, and where we can continue to grow and get better."
"We have an amazing group of people, an amazing group of leaders. I truly say this, I don't know any other organization that could have pulled off what we did for the wild card game on three days' notice. I hope no one else ever has to try. But the fact that we could do that and do it capably well didn't surprise me, and I hoped we would never go through anything like 2018 again. But it was a reflection of just what an amazing group of people we have, how they're adaptive and visionary and can work together."
Demoff is right. The expansion of the Rams' brand into the South Pacific, the rebuild of the team after the 2022 season, the seamless transition to Arizona for their playoff game, being a play away from defeating the Eagles. From a football and non-football perspective, the Rams are peaking.
The team just announced their new practice facility development that serves as one portion of a larger real estate development that will be the gem of downtown Woodland Hills.
In a recent tweet, the Rams and Demoff illuminated their intentions. "A first look at new headquarters planned for Woodland HIlls, including entertainment venues of 5,000 and 2,500 seats to bring live music & events to the West Valley, anchoring a sports & entertainment district to become a gathering place for our community & Rams fans."
The Rams' new development, titled Rams Village at Warner Center looks to be the future of NFL development projects as stadiums and facilities have started to blend into the cities they serve.
It's exciting times to be a Rams fan.
