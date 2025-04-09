Rams Projected to Select Potential Star Defender in NFL Draft
After a close playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Rams' front office was motivated to build a championship-caliber roster. After restructuring quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract, the Rams appeared even more determined to do so.
Los Angeles has already had arguably the best free agency period of any team in the National Football League this offseason. They now look to have one of the best draft hauls of any team in the league for the second consecutive season.
Rhett Lewis of NFL.com recently released a mock draft with first-round projections for every team in the NFL. Lewis believes the Rams will select safety Malaki Starks from Georgia with the 26th overall pick. It would be an unexpected but solid move for a Rams defense filled with young talent.
"Starks did not impress with his testing numbers at the combine, but everything else in his draft profile screams future Pro Bowler. Safety doesn't feel like a screaming need for the Rams, but we're at the point where Starks' value is too good to pass up," Lewis said.
While Starks has undeniable upside, he also has plenty of room for improvement after a lackluster performance at the NFL Combine. Still, if he is adequately developed, most expect Starks to have a productive NFL career.
According to NFL.com, "Starks is a versatile safety with the size and athleticism to eliminate contested catches and the speed and ball skills to shine when the action travels deep. Connection to the route is inconsistent in man, and he’s baited out of position by misdirection, but better discipline and anticipation should clean that up. He’s not a true force player near the line, and his pursuit angles can be raggedy, but he gets guys down when he’s in position.
"Starks has feast-or-famine moments on tape and disappointed with his short-area testing at the NFL Scouting Combine. He ran well in Indianapolis, though, and was impressive in interviews with teams. He is a future starter as a movable back-end piece whose consistency will determine his floor/ceiling."
The Rams may not have a strong need at safety, but they are pretty solid at most positions on the field. If Starks is available when the Rams select, he would be a wise choice for Los Angeles.
