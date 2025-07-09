Where Do the Rams' Skill Players Rank?
Getting all their playmakers on the same field at the same time is a simple goal the Rams have struggled to accomplish over the past two years.
From 2023-24, when Matthew Stafford was able to break the huddle with Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams and Cooper Kupp, the team went 15-7 (.682), including playoffs. But without either Nacua, Williams or Kupp, the team was just 6-9 (.400).
Los Angeles replaced Kupp with Davante Adams during the offseason, convincing ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell to rank the Rams No. 5 in his annual list of offensive playmakers. The goal remains the same, though: Put all those playmakers on the field at the same time.
“If you could guarantee 17 games from the Rams' big three at their 2024 levels of play,” Barnwell wrote Tuesday, “they might challenge to rank No. 1 here.
“Puka Nacua missed six games and still came within a screen of making it to 1,000 yards, as his 3.7 yards per route run comfortably led the NFL. Kyren Williams ranked sixth in rushing yards per game despite not having a single run top 30 yards, something that won't happen again in 2025. And after a difficult first three months of the year, Davante Adams -- who was added by L.A. in free agency -- brought in 576 receiving yards and six scores from December 1 onward, ranking among the league leaders in both categories.”
Indeed, if Adams can pick up where he left off with the Jets, and Williams can author another 1,000-yard season, the Greatest Show on Turf could dust off a comeback that would impress Maverick, Goose and Iceman.
Nacua is the key, though. The Rams are 8-2, including a playoff loss at Detroit, when he catches a touchdown. They’re 9-4 when he reaches 100 yards. Barnwell said he’s critical to helping the other two reach their expectations.
“Nacua is a superstar,” Barnwell said, “but the only starting wideouts to average more yards per route run in a season since 2007 are Tyreek Hill in 2023 and Steve Smith in 2008. Williams is a great gap-scheme back, but he has also fumbled eight times over the past two seasons, including five in 2024.
“And Adams had been declining since the start of 2023 before a late-season surge with longtime friend Aaron Rodgers at quarterback against the Jaguars, who might have been listening to podcasts in the middle of plays.”
Podcasts will have plenty of discussion material in analyzing Barnwell’s top five teams. First, in a credit to Les Snead and Sean McVay, the Rams have managed a roster that has increased its playmaker rankings on Barnwell’s annual lists from 23rd in 2023 to ninth in 2024 to fifth this season. If Tyler Higbee and Terrance Ferguson can produce, the Rams might even climb farther next year.
Second, Barnwell has the 49ers ranked fourth, one slot above the Rams. George Kittle joins a now-healthy Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, as well as Jajuan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and former Rams wideout Demarcus Robinson.
Philadelphia ranked first on the list, followed by Detroit and Cincinnati.
The best source for breaking Rams news is OnSI. Be sure to follow @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra on X (Twitter).
And, check out our Facebook page here to connect with fans around the world.