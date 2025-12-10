It's Time to Buy In on Rams Fantasy Sleeper for Playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams continue to show that they're the best offense in the league this season. Anyone who cast a bet on their prospects for the 2025 fantasy football campaign is reaping the rewards right now, likely with a playoff bid. Anyone who didn't has to be kicking themselves for not drafting a member of the Rams or trading for one before it was too late.



The Rams only made that regret feel worse last week, blowing out the Arizona Cardinals, 45-17, to move to 10-3 on the season, taking sole possession of the first seed in the NFC. LA will have to keep rolling if it wants to remain there and lock up the first-round bye, though, which is great news for fantasy managers rostering Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams. There's still an opportunity to add another member of this offense for the fantasy playoffs, though.



Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pick up Blake Corum before it's too late



The Los Angeles Rams can't let their foot off the gas now. They got a big break with the Philadelphia Eagles falling to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but Philly is still within reach of the one seed in the NFC. The Rams also have to ensure that they keep pace with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, and San Francisco 49ers, all of whom still have their eyes set on the first-round bye, too.



That's great news for fantasy managers banking on Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams to lead them to a championship. However, LA also has to strike a balance between competing for the bye while also ensuring that its franchise cornerstones stay healthy for the playoffs in real life. That's good news for Blake Corum and anyone lucky enough to scoop him up off waivers, per Pro Football Focus's Nathan Jahnke:



out of all running backs with 100 rushes, blake corum is 1st(!) in EPA per rush this season pic.twitter.com/QfA8cvqqVy — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) December 8, 2025

"Corum has run the ball at least seven times in each of his past seven games. While Williams has run the ball well, Corum has averaged more yards per attempt and more avoided tackles per attempt and owns a higher first down rate and a much higher rate of breaking runs of 10 or 15 yards. The Rams have said they want to keep Williams fresh for the playoffs, but Corum is also running well enough to warrant keeping a large role in the offense."



"Los Angeles doesn’t have a great schedule over the next two weeks, with games against the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks. However, the Rams face the Atlanta Falcons in the fantasy championship round. Corum could reach double-digit carries and have another big game that week."

