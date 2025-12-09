2 Promising Fantasy Stats vs. Cardinals for Rams' Playoff Prospects

The Los Angeles Rams have proven fruitful for any fantasy managers they banked on them for this 2025 NFL season. They've fielded multiple stars at the top of their respective positions in scoring throughout the year.

Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams have all paid off for their drafters, but can they keep it up down the stretch of the regular season and the fantasy playoffs?



If the Rams' offense can keep rolling the way it did against the Arizona Cardinals, then their fantasy managers should be thrilled. After taking a tough loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, LA got back in the win column with a dominant 45-17 victory in Glendale. The Rams gave plenty of reason to believe that their attack won't be slowed down again this season.



What's left for the Rams?



Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates his touchdown catch with wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. 4-for-4 deep completions



Matthew Stafford has a decent shot at cementing his MVP campaign and could even climb to the top of the quarterback scoring ranks if he can continue his incredible pace throughout the fantasy playoffs. He's currently sixth among full-time starters in average points with 20.2. The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen is the current leader at 24.6 points per game.



It might be too late for Stafford to catch Allen, especially if the Bills' quarterback keeps notching performances like he did this week, when he put up 37.8. However, the Los Angeles Rams' MVP candidate made it a bit more interesting against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-31 passing, including a perfect 4-of-4 mark on deep attempts of 20 air yards or more. On those completions, he added 119 yards. Down the stretch, the Rams face the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Atlanta Falcons, featuring two matchups that could be beneficial for Stafford and his top pass-catchers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. However, there's a chance LA will want its quarterback to save his arm for the real postseason.



Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

2. 33 rushing attempts



The Rams' running backs went ballistic in Glendale. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum combined for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Third-stringer Ronnie Rivers even got in on the action against the Cardinals, taking eight rushes for 41 yards. LA has been dominating teams all season, but they've mostly been happy to let Stafford continue to run up the score on opposing defenses.



The Rams should continue to lean on their passing game in the hunt for the one seed in the NFC and the first-round bye, but they'll probably be more careful with Stafford in any lopsided contests they might play in the remainder of the year. That's great news for any fantasy players rostering Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, but it could lead to some disappointment for Stafford, Nacua, and Adams' managers.

For all our key fantasy stats after each Rams game, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.