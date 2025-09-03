Why Rams Can Put Full Confidence in their Special Teams
The Los Angeles Rams are ready to get back to work this season. The Rams have done a lot of great things this offseason to put themselves in a position to be great contenders this season. The Rams are looking to make a run at a Super Bowl in the 2025 season.
The Rams want to take advantage of having all these great players on their roster and maximize their team, because it is hard to always have a team like the Rams do this season.
One area of this Rams team that gets overlooked is the team's special teams unit. The Rams have one of the best special teams units in the National Football League, if not the best one in the whole league. The Rams take a lot of pride in having a good special teams unit, and they know that it can be the difference in any game they are in. The Rams coaching staff has full confidence in their special teams unit.
Joshua Karty, Ethan Evans, and Alex Ward still have a long way to go," said Gary Klein of the LA Times. "But the Rams’ kicker, punter/holder and long-snapper, respectively, have shown signs that they could have the collective staying power of former Rams stalwarts Greg Zuerlein, Johnny Hekker and Jake McQuaide."
Rams Special Teams
“We all work really well with each other,” said Rams punter Ethan."Evans, a third-year pro. “We all know exactly what each other’s do’s and don’ts are, what makes each other better. So I feel like we all complement each other really well — and I think we could do that for a long time.”
“I’m just super impressed with his mental resolve,” said Rams head coach McVay said. “I think there was some instances last year where you could just see he just got better and better as the year progressed."
“He’s got a consistent process that he commits to. I don’t think you can take for granted the rapport between him, Ethan and Alex. That’s a big deal as those guys are continuing to grow together.”
The Rams have big goals for 2025 and beyond. While most of the focus goes elsewhere, the value of their special teams unit can not be denied.
