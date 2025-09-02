What Needs to Go Right For Rams in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams will open up their 2025 NFL season at home. They will be facing the Houston Texans of the AFC South. This will be a good challenge for this Rams team.
Both of these teams made the playoffs last season, and it is going to be interesting to see how both teams come out this season. The Rams and Texans have big expectations in 2025, and both want to be playing in the last game of the season. For the Rams, they are in win-now mode and all-in mode as well.
The Rams will have a great team this season once again, and they have added to that this offseason. The Rams want to win now, and head coach Sean McVay will be leading the way once again. McVay always has his team ready to play hard football, and this season, it will be no different. It is going to be interesting to see what the Rams look like on the offensive side of the ball in terms of scheme with the new players they added this offseason.
The biggest question for the Rams going into this season has been about veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been dealing with a back injury all offseason long, but he is expected to play in their season opener. Stafford did not play in any preseason games. Stafford will be ready to go, and he has a good group on the offensive side of the ball that will protect him and make good plays for the team.
"He is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league, but Matthew Stafford is also 37, which gives the Rams extra incentive to win now," said Sports Illustrated.
"This offseason, the team added Davante Adams to create a formidable receiver pairing with Puka Nacua. Factor in running back Kyren Williams (31 total TDs over the last two seasons), and the offense should hum. The defense will be led by a young core featuring L.A.’s top two 2024 picks, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske. The linemen both played like stars as rookies, combining for 13 sacks and 28 quarterback hits."
"The Rams can’t afford to have the secondary bring the team down. The likely starting corners—Ahkello Witherspoon, Quentin Lake, and Darious Williams—are decent, but last year L.A. ranked 20th in passing yards allowed."
X-FACTOR
"After tearing his ACL in the 2023 wild-card round, Tyler Higbee returned late last season and had an encouraging 12 catches in two playoff games. He’s been a stalwart, but at 32, how much does the tight end have left?"
