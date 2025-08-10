Do the Rams Have the Best Duo in the NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams aimed to become a more explosive team on offense this offseason. It appears they have done so, primarily with the addition of wide receiver Davante Adams.
The veteran joins a group of pass catchers that already contains Puka Nacua, one of the better receivers in the league, when healthy. FOX Sports recently ranked the duo of Nacua and Adams as the fourth-best wide receiver duo in the league.
"Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have playstyles that should coalesce nicely. While the Rams tend to move their wide receivers around the formation as much as anyone, it's likely Adams will line up on the outside while Nacua plays in the slot," FOX Sports said.
"Moreso, Nacua excels between the 20s, while Adams has continued to dominate in the red zone as he ages. They could be the perfect duo, but it all hinges on quarterback Matthew Stafford remaining healthy.
NFL's Top Duo
Following training camp, McVay praised Nacua for having a solid offseason.
“I think the first thing is the curiosity. Every great player that I've ever been around or anybody that's great at their craft, they are continuous learners. There's a humility that exists. There's a student of the game approach. There's an enjoyment for the mastery of your craft. But the curiosity is what sticks out to me and the standards that he has for himself," McVay said.
"The expectations of, how much can I consistently put together good snaps? I do think that consistency is the truest measurement of performance. I've loved watching him ask questions from [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams]. I've loved how receptive he is to coaches being able to give him feedback, whether that's [Wide Receivers Coach] Eric Yarber, [Pass Game Coordinator] Nate Scheelhaase, [Offensive Assistant] Rob Calabrese, or [Offensive Coordinator] Mike LaFleur."
McVay is a firm believer in Nacua, and rightfully so. McVay continues to enjoy his time coaching the veteran wide receiver. Like many others, McVay has high expectations for Nacua entering this season.
"He is a stud and it's why people love him. He's got this great way about himself, but this humility that even though he's done some pretty special things these first couple years, you wouldn't know it. That’s why people love being around him, and that's why he's going to continue to get better and better every year," McVay said.
