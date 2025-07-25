McVay Discusses How Pass Rusher Can Improve on Rookie Season
Preparing for Chris Shula’s defense in 2025 requires meticulous film study, flawless pass-protection strategies and … earplugs?
Not for the SoFi Stadium crowd, but because Los Angeles probably talks more than any other defense. Relentless Jared Verse, who chirps like a loquacious cricket, leads the way.
“That's how we are,” Verse said after his second camp practice on Thursday. “That's how our defense is. Our defense is loud. We really get after it.”
Reporters on Thursday asked Sean McVay how Verse can improve upon his Defensive Rookie of the Year season.
“What other than him still talking and you can't hear him shut up, ever?” McVay said, drawing laughter. “I love him. I mean, he is never shutting up, but he's got a relentless energy.”
“I think he's understanding how to be able to use that to his advantage, continuing to mature … You used to hear Aaron Donald talk about the controlled aggression and how consistent can he be? He's got these unbelievable plays. He's been great and he's very coachable.”
That coaching comes from Joe Coniglio, Verse’s position coach. If Verse is going to improve this season, he’ll make those advances with the help of an outside linebackers coach who spent 2021-22 coaching at Navy – a military academy known for attention to detail and disciplined focus. And if time with McVay makes individuals better NFL coaches, Coniglio was McVay’s roommate at Miami (Ohio), known prominently as the Cradle of Coaches.
“Joe Coniglio has really high standards for him,” McVay said of Verse, who had only 4 ½ sacks as a rookie. “He has high standards for himself. He is getting better, but he's also very coachable when we don't do things that are what we expect. But I love the guy's approach, love his energy and he's a hard guy not to like being around.”
Getting around more offensive tackles and into quarterbacks’ laps is something Verse wants to improve. But Coniglio and Aaron Donald aren’t the only ones invested in Verse’s improvement.
Former defensive tackle Corey Simon, who helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl berth under Andy Reid in 2004, believes Verse could one day become one of the greatest defenders who’ve ever played. A Florida State product like Verse and Braden Fiske, Simon reached out to Verse after the Rams’ 28-22 loss to his old team in the divisional round of the playoffs.
“He said, ‘Hey, you had a good season. Congratulations on all you've done, but go watch the whole season, not just your good plays but the bad plays,” Verse recalled. “So, I've watched every game probably about three-four times each.
“Just watching everything I've done wrong and everything I've done right. And you realize how many bad plays you had with all the accolades and all that stuff. You realize how much you can grow. And, don't let your head get too high because now, I'm thinking of how much better I can get. People are like, ‘Oh, you're good; you're good.’ No, I’ve got so much farther to go.”
