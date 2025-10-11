1 Major Concern Looming For the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have not been the best football they know they can. They will look to get back to the win column in Week 6 on the road against the Baltimore Ravens of the AFC North.
This is going to be a game where we see how this Rams team gets back on track and see if they fixed the problems they had a week ago. The Rams know what style of football they want to play, and they know if they play well, they can beat anyone. It is about execution for this Rams team.
One thing they have to do better is special teams. That has been a problem for this team this season, and they have to make sure that they fix that problem and fast. They have been getting kicks blocked and missed. We got to find out how much of that is on kicker Joshua Karty and how much is on the blocking scheme on special teams. Special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn has to make sure he fixes the problem, or else it is going to cost this team more games this season.
Rams Special Teams Rankings
Bill Huber of the Green Bay Packers on SI released his special teams rankings in the NFL going into Week 6 of the season. He put the Rams at No. 20 in these rankings. That is a spot that the Rams want to improve on. They do not want to be in the bottom half of any rankings in the NFL. They will need to make sure they are going forward with a better special teams game plan.
"The Los Angeles Rams had a field goal blocked in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, then two more in the fourth quarter the next week against the Philadelphia Eagles, the latter of which would have won the game with zeros on the clock," said Chris Bumbaca of USA Today.
"On “Thursday Night Football” Oct. 2, Rams kicker Joshua Karty had a critical extra-point attempt in the fourth quarter blocked when San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jordan Elliot generated interior pressure and deflected the kick. That kept the game tied instead of giving the Rams the lead. The Niners won in overtime."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE