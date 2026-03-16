Trent McDuffie Makes it Clear What He Wants in First Rams Season
In this story:
If you were to ask the Los Angeles Rams what the goal is for next year, this offseason, they will surely all stay the same, it has been over the years, and that is to win the Super Bowl. But now, one of the newest Rams players has said it.
Should it be a problem? No. That is because in the NFL, that is what you play for, especially when it comes from the players. These Rams players know what they want, and this certain player is out to prove that the Rams made the right move by trading for him.
The Rams have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the last few years, and that is something they are not giving up any time soon. The Rams fell short of their goal last season, and that will give them an extra boost next season.
And some may say, it has given them an extra boost already. That is because the Rams traded for one of the best cornerbacks, if not the best one in the league, in Trent McDuffie. That was the Rams' biggest move so far this offseason, and it was one they needed.
Trent McDuffie Makes it Clear what the Goal is for the Rams
McDuffie knows what it takes to be on a team that goes all the way and wins the Super Bowl. He is a two-time Super Bowl champ, and now he is going to bring all that experience and leadership to Los Angeles. This is a player that the Rams have been searching for over the last few years, and they finally found him with a big-time trade.
“Like I said, this team is ready to go,” Trent McDuffie said.
“I don’t think I’m coming in here with a team that doesn’t understand the value that they have. So those little nuggets that I feel like I can just pour into guys that can get us over the hump, I’m going to do everything I can because that’s the end goal. And I know it’s the end goal bringing me in is the Lombardi Trophy, so everything we do to bring a ring back to this city is what I’m going to do.”
McDuffie is going to change this Rams defense and make it better than it already is. This Rams defense is going to look different and in a great way. Their style is going to be great as well. It is going to be fun watching this defense next season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.