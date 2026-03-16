Trent McDuffie Makes it Clear What He Wants in First Rams Season

If you were to ask the Los Angeles Rams what the goal is for next year, this offseason, they will surely all stay the same, it has been over the years, and that is to win the Super Bowl. But now, one of the newest Rams players has said it.

Should it be a problem? No. That is because in the NFL, that is what you play for, especially when it comes from the players. These Rams players know what they want, and this certain player is out to prove that the Rams made the right move by trading for him.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams have been one of the best teams in the NFL over the last few years, and that is something they are not giving up any time soon. The Rams fell short of their goal last season, and that will give them an extra boost next season.

And some may say, it has given them an extra boost already. That is because the Rams traded for one of the best cornerbacks, if not the best one in the league, in Trent McDuffie. That was the Rams' biggest move so far this offseason, and it was one they needed.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Trent McDuffie Makes it Clear what the Goal is for the Rams

McDuffie knows what it takes to be on a team that goes all the way and wins the Super Bowl. He is a two-time Super Bowl champ, and now he is going to bring all that experience and leadership to Los Angeles. This is a player that the Rams have been searching for over the last few years, and they finally found him with a big-time trade.

“Like I said, this team is ready to go,” Trent McDuffie said.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) arrives at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“I don’t think I’m coming in here with a team that doesn’t understand the value that they have. So those little nuggets that I feel like I can just pour into guys that can get us over the hump, I’m going to do everything I can because that’s the end goal. And I know it’s the end goal bringing me in is the Lombardi Trophy, so everything we do to bring a ring back to this city is what I’m going to do.”

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images