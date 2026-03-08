Identifying the Rams' Varied Paths Ahead of the 2026 Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have already made a lot of noise this offseason, and that is because free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft have not even gone by.

The Rams made some big-time moves this past week on the defensive side of the ball to make sure they take care of some of the holes they have on the back end. Those were great moves for the Rams for next season, and they are going to help them be better and be top contenders once again. That is what they are looking for and more.

The Rams likely now have a better picture of what they want to do in free agency and this year's draft. The people who do not know what they are going to do are the people around the NFL and us who are looking at different mocks and everything in between to take our best guess.

The only people who know are the Rams, and we have seen that over the last few years. If there is one thing that we do know, it is that the Rams are going to make the surprising and correct move to get better.

Rams Draft Predictions are Unpredictable Still

That is the one thing that separates them from the rest of the teams. They are all in next season. The Rams are not a team that sits back and watches to see how things play out to start making moves. That is what gets other teams in trouble, and then it is too late to get the players that you wanted.

The Rams do the opposite. They go after the player that they know will help them win and will fit their scheme well. That is what other teams are looking to figure out and have not been able to.

Most teams, you could tell what they are going to do in the draft next month, but not the Rams. They still have a first-round pick after the trade they made this past week, but that pick could be a player from either side of the ball.

That is what makes them special. They went after defense this offseason so far, and that could change or stay the same. It is really on the player that this team wants to go after. They will look at all the ways to get the best player if they want him.

