Do the 49ers Have a Better Receiving Corps Than Rams?
The Rams and 49ers have been the cream of the crop in the NFC West since 2017, the year both Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan were named head coach of their respective franchises.
McVay started out strong, winning the NFC West in 2017, 2018, and 2021. Shanahan won in 2019 before capturing the division in 2022 and 2023 before McVay won again in 2024. Pete Carroll owns the only other title over the past eight years, winning the NFC West with Seattle in 2020.
Because of all the success and the intense hatred between the two franchises, everything they do gets put under a microscope and according to a ranking put together by Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema, the 49ers have a better receiving corps than the Rams.
The 49ers are ranked fifth overall in the NFL by Sikkema.
"The 49ers' receiving corps is an unknown, given Brandon Aiyuk‘s recovery from ACL and MCL tears and Christian McCaffrey‘s limited playing time last season while dealing with PCL and Achilles injuries," wrote Sikkema. "But the fact of the matter is, McCaffrey has earned 84.0-plus PFF receiving grades in six of his eight seasons, including the last one in which he was fully healthy (2023), and Aiyuk was one of the highest graded receivers in the league (91.7) in 2023."
"If they are healthy and can feature alongside George Kittle, who ranked second in PFF receiving grade (92.6) among tight ends last season, as well as Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall, the group deserves the benefit of the doubt, even without Deebo Samuel."
The Rams come in at eight.
"Puka Nacua was the NFL's highest-graded receiver in 2024 (92.5), marking his second straight season with an elite mark. The Rams added to their room with Davante Adams and still roster Tyler Higbee, Jordan Whittington and TuTu Atwell, all of whom earned PFF receiving grades above 73.0 last season."
All I'm going to say is that if Puka Nacua and Davante Adams parachuted into Coit Tower, they would be the two best receivers in San Francisco.
Sikkema ranks Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings below the 49ers as well as Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins so take that as you will.
