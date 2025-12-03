How the Panthers Setback Impacted Rams in Latest Power Rankings

The Los Angeles Rams finally had a loss in Week 13, which many did not see coming. The Rams went on the road, but it did not come out with the result they wanted. They dropped a tough game and now will be looking to get back on track in Week 14.

The Rams are now 9-3 and looking to stay at the top of the NFC West and get back to the No. 1 seed. That No. 1 seed was overtaken by the Chicago Bears. That is where the Rams want to be, with a week off in the wild-card round.

As for the NFC West, it is heating up. The Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers are right behind them for the Division. The Seahawks have the same record as the Rams and the 49ers sit one game out of both those teams.

They have to play the Seahawks one more time, but before that, they have to handle business against the last place team in the division, the Arizona Cardinals, this week. The Rams want to get back to playing their type of football, and this is a good game to do it.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) celebrates with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Rams beat themselves in Week 13. They had three turnovers. That is something we rarely see from this team, which is all about protecting the football. Eliminated those turnovers, and the Rams likely win that game. It is going to be important for this team to get back on track because they will have a hard schedule to close out the regular season. They want to be at the top and win the division.

Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated gave his latest NFL Power Rankings, and he still had the Rams with the top spot despite their loss in Week 13.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

1. Los Angeles Rams (9–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last week’s result: lost to Panthers, 31–28

This week: at Cardinals

Two things can be true: this can be a program-defining victory for the Panthers and a loss for Los Angeles that, unless it provides a blueprint on how to attack the Rams’ secondary, won’t be brought up again until the Rams’ Super Bowl parade .

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Rams are still in a good spot, and they do a good job of winning after a loss. Head coach Sean McVay will make sure he has his team is ready for this week and the rest of the way. The Rams will be much better, and it all starts with the leaders of this team.

