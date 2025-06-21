Rams Must Deal With Trent Williams For Years to Come
Football is won and lost on the line of scrimmage. One single yard of real estate is the difference between immortality and spending the rest of your life wondering what if. For the San Francisco 49ers, they have one of the best will-busters in NFL history as the ageless wonder known as Trent Williams continues to be one of the premier talents in football.
The Rams missed out on Williams, as they selected Sam Bradford first overall in the 2010 NFL Draft while Williams went fourth out of the University of Oklahoma. While it's understandable why the Rams didn't draft him, considering they selected Jason Smith second overall the year before, the decision has continued to haunt the franchise, especially after Williams' recent annoucement.
Williams, who turns 37 in July, has no intention of beginning his post-football life, stating he wants to play for the foreseeable future.
"I would love to play until I'm 40," Williams said this week, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I would love to make it to that special group. But if it's just not in my cards, it's not in my cards. But I'm going to do everything physically possible. I'm going to stay engaged, as you see, my first time here doing OTAs or even being at the offseason program in probably 10 years.
"So it's one of the things where I'm going to do everything possible to play as long and put a good product of football out there, and then, when it's not going my way, then I know. But I could play until I'm 41, you know, who knows? But that is a goal of mine. I'm definitely not going to retire with something left on the table."
Williams is the only player from the 2010 NFL Draft class that is still on an NFL roster and was one of four players remaining from the class to have played in 2024.
Williams is not just a playmaker, he gets people paid, with most 49ers offensive players signing massive extensions either with the franchise or with another team.
Recent examples include Christian McCaffery, Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Aaron Banks, Jake Brendel, and others.
The 49ers' successes are tied to Williams, and the Rams may have to deal with him for at least the next three seasons.
