Rams Place Loss to Panthers on One Key Statistic

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams had to ask themselves the tough questions on Monday, following their loss to the Carolina Panthers. While there were many reasons why the Rams lost, the answer comes down to one single statistic.

McVay States Turnover Margin Was the Difference

On Sunday, the Rams uncharacteristically turned the ball over three times. What made the game even more unbelievable is that all turnovers came from Matthew Stafford. A deflected pass was intercepted in the red zone, followed by a pick-six thrown right to Mike Jackson, and a fumble on the Rams' final drive of the game, as they were about to take the lead, spelled the end of their hopes of winning.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) celebrates after Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) (not pictured) intercepted a pass to score a touchdown during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

On Monday, Rams head coach pointed out the turnover margin as the main difference in winning and losing this season. Matthew Stafford has only thrown four interceptions this season. Three of those picks occurred in losses.

“The simple answer which I think is a huge indicator on winning and losing is the turnover differential," stated McVay. We had been one of the top teams in that where we've been taking the ball away and taking good care of it. Then your minus three and that's a really tough challenge, especially when two of them came in scoring position. Then the other one led to a touchdown the other way. That's a big deal."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Then we didn't force any and the conversion downs, they go three-for-three on fourth down. Offensively I thought our guys did such a good job. We only had five third downs the whole game. That was because they were able to move the ball and the possessions were minimal. It's really the turnovers and then those key conversion downs that I think were the big difference. Those have been things that we've been pretty efficient at that have been consistent themes in the six games that we were able to win in a row prior to yesterday.”

Against the Panthers , the Rams did not force a single turnover. The Rams are 1-2 this season when the defense doesn't force a turnover.

In the Rams' other loss of the season, Kyren Williams fumbled the ball at the one-yard line against the 49ers as he was about to give his team the lead. That was the other loss in which the Rams didn't force a turnover, validating McVay's statement.

