The 1 Trade That Would Put Rams Over the Top
The Los Angeles Rams are going all in this season for a Super Bowl. You could tell right away by the way they handle their offense and going into this season, that the Rams were looking to put the best roster together to make another run under head coach Sean McVay to win a Super Bowl.
The year that the Rams won the Super Bowl under McVay, that team went all in throughout the year and making trades for players they knew would help them win it all. They did not care about giving up draft picks or anything like that. The Rams were only focused on winning it all. And it was a gamble that worked out for them.
If you look back and see what the Rams did after that Super Bowl, it has worked out for them well. They were still able to develop young talent and get some draft picks at the back end of the draft and turn them into important starting players.
This season, the Rams can be on the same boat. They have a very talented team, and sitting at 4-2, there is one move they can make to get their team over the top.
Josh Weil of Pro Football Network predicts that the Rams can trade for Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
Los Angeles Rams: Trade for Jeffery Simmons
Proposed Trade: DT Jeffrey Simmons for a 2026 first-round pick, the Titans’ 2026 fifth-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick
"After the Rams’ loss to the 49ers, the Rams shouldn’t feel like they are out of contention by any means. They dominate when someone is wreaking havoc in the middle, and Jeffery Simmons could make this team a Super Bowl contender again. He is that good.
Using our PFSN DT irankings, Simmons is the second-best defensive tackle in the NFL, with an 89.1 impact score, suitable for a B+ grade. His ability to do this with the amount of attention he gets bodes well for if anybody is to trade for him, and in this case, the Rams get their second coming of the great Aaron Donald."
A move for Simmons would help the Rams defense in the run game. It will also give them a veteran presence on the defensive line with a lot of experience.
