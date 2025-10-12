Rams vs Ravens Live Game Thread
The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road in week six, taking on the Baltimore Ravens. Interestingly enough, the Rams have lost one game on the road and one game at home, resulting in their two losses of the season.
Simply put, there's no excuse for the Rams to lose this game. Collectively, the Ravens are a shell of their former selves. Lamar Jackson will not be paying, as well as a handful of defensive starters, and this is a chance for the Rams to dominate against an injury-riddled team, which they should've done against the San Francisco 49ers.
Things To Look Out For
Puka Nacua's streak of having more than 100 yards in each game he's played in 2025 was broken against the 49ers, so I expect the Rams to get him the ball as much as they can to reignite their offense.
On that same note, Matthew Stafford by himself should put this game out of reach for the Ravens. Their secondary is allowing the most touchdowns, most points scored, and the second most passing yards in the league. While this game won't severely impact his MVP case, dominating against an inferior opponent gives him the counting stats to continue to be in the conversation.
And yet, there's still a way the Ravens can pull off the upset win as heavy underdogs. That all begins up front, where the Rams' defensive line will be of critical importance. The only way the Ravens can get a consistent enough offense to put up a fight against the Rams is if they feed Derrick Henry and get their rushing attack rolling.
The Rams had a hard time last season defending the run, but they've been much better at it in 2025. Last week's game against Christian McCaffrey was a fluke, or at least that's what the Rams defense is trying to prove in stopping Henry and the Ravens' rushing attack.
This game is a get-right opportunity for the Rams, and one they must take advantage of. 2025 may be the only year when the Rams can dismiss the Ravens as a likely win, and they must demonstrate that they have what it takes to put an injured team away and secure a game they're expected to win.
The game kicks off at 1 PM EST/ 10 AM PST and can be watched on FOX!
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.