Predicting the Rams' Chances of Remaining Atop the NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams have undoubtedly assembled one of the best rosters in the National Football League heading into the upcoming season. Many around the league believe the Rams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season because of the talent they have amassed.
Still, just as the Rams have improved this offseason, many other teams have as well. This is especially true in the NFC West, which is regularly one of the most competitive divisions in football on a yearly basis.
After a terrible start to last season, the Rams eventually won the NFC West but it was far from easy. It took Los Angeles until Week 17 to wrap up the division with some help from other teams against their NFC West foes.
The Rams were close to having to play a Week 18 game against the Seattle Seahawks to determine the division winner. While the Rams would have faced the Seahawks in Los Angeles, the game still could have gone either way.
Luckily, winning the division did not come down to the final week for the Rams but it could this upcoming season.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently ranked each of the league's division winners in order of which had the strongest chances of winning their respective divisions again this upcoming season. He believes the Rams should be concerned, as he ranked them as the team least likely to repeat.
"There's a case to be made that the Rams deserve more props for the way they finished 2024, nearly knocking off the Eagles in the postseason, and giving Matthew Stafford another perimeter weapon in Davante Adams should help Sean McVay oversee a high-flying attack. They could go deep! And yet the San Francisco 49ers are always a force under Kyle Shanahan when healthy; they're due for a rebound. The Seattle Seahawks at least offer an imposing defense under Mike Macdonald. And the Arizona Cardinals just beefed up their own "D" as well," Benjamin said.
Considering how close the Rams came to potentially not winning the NFC West last season, it is a relatively fair assesment that they may have trouble repeating this season. The Rams have significantly improved their roster this offseason, but so have the other teams in the NFC West.
