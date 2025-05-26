The Rams Found What They Have Been Looking For
The Los Angeles Rams have had a solid offseason, adding talent on both sides of the ball that they feel will help them go deeper in the playoffs than they did this past season. Few teams in the National Football League have as good of a roster as the Rams do.
Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports believes the Rams' addition of Adams helps them in many ways. After splitting last season between two of the worst teams in the league, Adams is ready to play some of his best football in years. He hopes to lead the Rams to the Super Bowl.
Harmon noted that Adams' arrival gives them a top-tier X wide receiver, which they have not had since the 2021 season when they won the Super Bowl. That season, Odell Beckham played that position well enough to help the Rams win it all. Adams could play a similar role this season.
Although the Rams tried to fill the position with Allen Robinson and Demarcus Robinson, respectively, neither are as talented as Adams, a future Hall of Famer. Adams gives the Rams a constant threat. His many years of experience will mesh well with Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.
"This really brings, for the first time in a minute, a true X receiver to this team. The last time they had a guy playing that role effectively was Odell Beckham during the Super Bowl run," Harmon said.
"There is going to be a large majority of the snaps this year where Davante Adams, again, is on Matthew Stafford's backside, he's along the boundary, he's just truly and pure X receiver there in the truest sense of the form. And I think we saw enough last year from Davante in isolation, he might not be peak Davante Adams, but he is definitely a guy who can still get open against press man coverage, which was a skillset that this team desperately needed, it's why they moved on from Cooper Kupp."
The Rams are poised to have a successful season. While injuries and other unforeseen circumstances can arise and derail the Rams' season, it appears they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run, as they have one of the deepest rosters in the league.
