One Rams UDFA To Look Out For
The Los Angeles Rams have had a great offseason. It was one of the best offseasons for any team in the National Football League. The Rams got better, and they added to their already talented roster. The Rams are looking to do one thing, and that is winning a Super Bowl in 2025. They had a strong 2024, but they still feel short of wear they wanted to be, and next season they will be better.
Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead did a good job of adding to the roster this offseason. They are both always doing their best to get better and they did it again. They wasted no time after their season ended last year and got straight to work with what they wanted to do this offseason. The Rams have been great in the offseasons over the last couple of years.
The Rams are always looking at ways to improve their roster and they will continue to do that. If they can get a player that will make them better, that is the move they will go after. The Rams had a good free agency, NFL Draft, and even signed some undrafted free agents who have talent and they will have a chance to make the roster.
Pro Football Network gave one UDFA to watch for the Rams this summer. And they picked offensive lineman Willie Lampkin.
While the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line isn't elite, they were still a solid unit last season despite battling injuries. Strengthening the unit by adding versatility and depth to the interior could help boost the ground game.
Willie Lampkin may not meet the traditional size standards for an NFL offensive lineman, but his on-field performance tells a far more compelling story. At just 5'10" and 270 pounds, he defied expectations throughout his college career, starting 61 games across multiple positions at Coastal Carolina and North Carolina.
Lampkin's game features elite technique, relentless effort, and rare athleticism. Though his frame will raise concerns at the pro level, his strong showing at the Senior Bowl proved he can hold his own against top-tier competition. His quickness, football intelligence, and ability to execute in both gap and zone schemes help offset any physical limitations.
His ability to play multiple spots along the interior and compete with a chip on his shoulder makes him a strong candidate to carve out a role during minicamp.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on Lampkin.
Please let us know your thoughts on Lampkin when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE