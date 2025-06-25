Rams' McVay Has Impressive Spot on New Rankings
Recently, Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman dropped his rankings for the top team returning head coaches, and they look like this.
- Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
- Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
- Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
- John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
- Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers
- Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
- Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
- Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
There's a lot to say about this list, but let's point out the clear and obvious: historical success is trumping recent success, and since this is a list of the top ten returning head coaches, one would have to think success is about what a coach has done recently.
Now we're about to jump into the controversial part. The part that will spark debate. Sean Payton, John Harbaugh, and Mike Tomlin do not deserve to be ranked as high as they are, especially with Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirianni, and Dan Campbell being ranked where they are.
Payton is not the second-best coach in the NFL. He might not be the second-best coach in the AFC West. In 2024, Payton lost twice to the Chargers, handing them victory in their second matchup, and only beat the Chiefs in the season finale because Kansas City rested all their starters.
John Harbaugh is a tough case because he is an excellent coach, but the playoff performances have been something else. While blame does fall in Lamar Jackson, the play calling and periodic lack of preparation throughout Harbaugh and Jackson's time together raise massive red flags, especially when one considers the heartbreaking losses suffered over the past seven years.
Mike Tomlin hasn't won a playoff game in the last decade. To put things into perspective, the last time the Steelers won a playoff game, Jared Verse was a junior in high school. How can a coach be ranked fifth when his team habitually collapses once snow starts to hit the northern hemisphere?
But let's look at the young guns. Since 2021, the year both Campbell and Sirianni became head coaches, Campbell, Sirianni, and Shanahan have a combined 14 playoff wins, six division titles, six championship game appearances, three NFC titles, and a Super Bowl.
Payton, Harbaugh, and Tomlin...they don't come close.
So, isn't it time to give the youth the flowers they deserve? Especially when outside of Andy Reid, it's the younger coaches that are competing for championships.
Also...no Kevin O'Connell? The reigning NFL Coach of the Year?
