Former NFL Star Has Amusing Reaction to Puka Nacua's Status
The Los Angeles Rams have hit a bit of an injury bug just before the mid-point of the 2025 NFL season. That is something the Rams were trying to avoid this season, but in this league, that is nearly impossible for a team to remain healthy for a long period of time during the season. The Rams want to address this issue quickly and will look to get players back on the field when they are 100 percent.
One Rams player who has the injury bug is star wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua got hurt in Week 6 and did not play in Week 7 due to an ankle injury. The Rams want to make sure he is back at full strength before he hits the field for some more game action.
It is something that they did not want to do, but it is a long season, and having your best receiver and offensive weapon down the stretch is important for any team. Nacua wants to get back on the field, and he will have more time to do that.
NFL Legend Weighs in on Nacua's Injury
Former superstar wide receiver Chad Johnson had an amusing perspective on why this injury happened to Nacua. And it was not the typical answer many were expecting or saw coming. Johnson pointed to Nacua's diet as the cause. When Nacua was officially ruled out for Week 7, here is what Johnson said.
"Go back to McDonald’s Puka," said former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson with a broken heart. Nacua revealed last year he removed McDonalds from his diet, and Johnson was outspoken saying it was actually healthy for a profesional athlete to indulge in non-healthy foods.
The good news for Nacua and the Rams is the team will be in their bye week in Week 8. That will give Nacua more time to recover and be back at 100 percent. Nacua is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and the best one this season. Now the Rams will wait to have him back on the field, but it should not be long without Nacua.
Rams head coach Sean McVay expects Nacua to be back after the bye week. That is a good sign coming from the head coach. The Rams will be back home against the New Orleans Saints after their bye. That will be another game the Rams should win, and they will be heavy favorites.
