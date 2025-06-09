How Will Cooper Kupp’s Return to Los Angeles Go?
The Los Angeles Rams let their legendary wide receiver Cooper Kupp walk in free agency after being with the team for nearly a decade and being one of the first draft picks Sean McVay ever made. They knew they had to upgrade their offense, and unfortunately, that meant letting go of their Super Bowl MVP.
It wasn't an easy decision, but nothing in the NFL is easy. What the Rams didn't expect was for him to join their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks, and for them to see him at least twice a year. Seeing Kupp line up against his old team will be a treat to see for fans, but it also allows Kupp to prove his old team wrong.
Kupp's return to Los Angeles will take place in week 11 of the 2025 NFL season, after the Rams play the San Francisco 49ers in week 10. Two NFC West games back to back for the Rams could be grueling for them, but the good part is that they'll be at home, and they already have a huge advantage against the Seahawks.
Kupp may be looking to have a big game in the arena where he once called home, but that might not be what goes down. Instead of Matthew Stafford, he has Sam Darnold throwing him the ball now, and the Rams know what to do to shut Darnold down.
Darnold excels at sticking to a game plan and elevating a team's offense with well-executed plays and decision-making whenever he's given time to process the field. He can also make plays out of structure, and at times goes above and beyond, and makes amazing throws over defenders, and perfectly placed where only his receiver can get it.
However, he's never been able to get over his weakness under pressure, and as soon as the pocket collapses, the possession is as good as dead. This isn't good for the Seahawks when the Rams have one of the best defensive lines in the league at getting pressures on the quarterback.
Kupp's return to Los Angeles could be spoiled by Darnold's inability to handle pressure and his insistence on trying to get Kupp involved in their offense. If they are purposely trying to manufacture a big game from Kupp, it'll be easier for the Rams defense to pick Darnold off and ruin their game plan.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another insight on the Rams' rivals and more.
Please then let us know your thoughts and feelings on the 2025 Seahawks and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.