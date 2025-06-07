How Will the Rams Play Against the 49ers in 2025?
The Los Angeles Rams have a couple of tough games to begin their 2025 schedule. They begin their season against the Houston Texans, who were a playoff team last year and boast as deadly a defense as the Rams do.
Just a couple of weeks later, in week three, they head into Lincoln Financial Field to have a playoff rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles on their home turf. The Rams have to avoid a slow start if they want to finish the season as one of the top contenders in the NFC for the Super Bowl.
Their schedule doesn't let up, as in week five, they take on the San Francisco 49ers at home. Divisional games are always tough, but the Rams had their number last season, completing the sweep, and that helped them greatly in their pursuit of winning the NFC West.
The 49ers were banged up last year, with heavy injuries on both sides of the ball, which led to them having a 6-11 record despite still being one of the most talented teams in the NFL. Last year was an anomaly, and in 2025, they're looking for revenge.
This week five game will shape how the rest of both of these teams' seasons will go, so both of these teams will be trying their hardest to pull out the win. Wyatt Miller, staff writer for therams.com, points out what to look for in this NFC West matchup.
"Despite debilitating injuries, the 49ers' defense allowed the fifth-fewest pass yards per game (192.8) in 2024. With All-Pro inside linebacker Fred Warner patrolling the middle of the field, defensive end Nick Bosa rushing the passer and cornerback Deommodore Lenoir in the slot, this San Francisco pass defense still has elite talent, even after enduring significant losses this offseason.
Much of the Rams' offensive starters will return in 2025, and they added All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the fold along with rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson. So, after averaging 227.5 passing yards per game last season (10th in the league), L.A.'s rejuvenated passing attack and rare coaching staff continuity has it primed to surpass last year's numbers".
Injuries will be a big reason as to who wins this game, as significant injuries on either side could derail their game plan and even their season. This'll be a tough game for the Rams to win, even if they are at home.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on this key matchup.
Please let us know your thoughts on the 49ers when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.