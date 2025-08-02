McVay Must Overcome This Underrated Blemish For Super Bowl Return
Sean McVay’s influence continues to dominate NFL coaching rosters this year, including growing branches on his coaching tree. But if the Rams can reach their third Super Bowl in McVay’s nine years, they’ll have to overcome a dismal record against former coaches.
Including postseason, McVay is just 4-7 against former Rams assistants who’ve become either head coaches or play-callers with other teams. This year, he gets the best seat in the house against three of those, beginning with a stiff test out of the gates, C.J. Stroud and the Texans.
- Nick Caley helped the Rams to consecutive playoff appearances, first as tight ends coach in 2023 and last year as pass game coordinator. Now, he’s the Texans’ offensive coordinator and play-caller.
- In Week 7 against the Jaguars at London’s Wembley Stadium, McVay gets his first head-to-head matchup against former offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
- And in Week 17 at Atlanta, McVay squares off against not only his former offensive assistant Zac Robinson (now the Falcons’ offensive coordinator) but also former Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (Atlanta’s head coach).
Matt LaFleur is 5-0 against McVay
Matt LaFleur has skewed the data. McVay’s offensive coordinator during their first season with the Rams, 2017, LaFleur left to call plays in Tennessee for one season before becoming Packers head coach in 2019. Against LaFleur’s Packers, McVay is 0-5.
McVay is also 2-1 against former assistant Zac Taylor, including the Rams’ victory in Super Bowl LVI. He’s 2-0 against Kevin O’Connell, including last year’s dominating wild-card win over the Vikings, and 0-1 against former defensive coordinator Brandon Staley – a 2022 loss to the Chargers.
Caley is an ominous adversary in that Sept. 7 season-opener at SoFi Stadium. McVay and Chris Shula have had an additional four months to prepare for the game but Caley has had the prior two years. He knows McVay’s playbook inside, out and backward, and surely has shared that intelligence with DeMeco Ryans.
Zac Robinson could be next
But Morris and Robinson late in the season might be even more difficult, especially if the Rams are needing a win to secure a playoff berth. Robinson not only coached under McVay before joining the Falcons last year, but he also has experience at Pro Football Focus.
“We always talk about these offensive geniuses,” said Peter Schrager last week on First Take. “I want to give you a name. Zac Robinson is the offensive coordinator in Atlanta from the Rams, and had a career in college at Oklahoma State, and of course, is in the NFL, actually worked at PFF, which was the website that does all the analytics for them.
“I think this time next year, we could be talking about Zac Robinson as a first-year head coach. That's how good he is and how highly regarded he is.”
