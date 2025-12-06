Rams Must Prepare to Lose These Key Coaches in the Offseason

A new era of coaching styles and types has reached the highest levels in the NFL. Younger, more innovative coaches are making their mark in the NFL as much as ever. It all started with head coach Sean McVay in 2017, and it continues this offseason.

The Los Angeles Rams were the first to start the trend of hiring young, inexperienced, yet talented coaches who were not only leaders but also innovative in either offensive or defensive strategies. McVay was the start of it all, and now faces the reality once more of losing both of his most important coaches on staff to head-coaching gigs or lateral moves to new franchises.

Rams should brace for loss of LaFleur, Shula

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams have been the best team in football since Week 6, despite their recent, yet shocking loss in Carolina. Their offense is finding ways to win in various ways through their starting quarterback, MVP front-runner Matthew Stafford, the brilliance of wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, a depth-heavy tight end room, and a sufficient run game with another young player, Blake Corum, emerging.

In recent seasons, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has played a pivotal role for the unit after serving as the offensive play-caller for the New York Jets from 2021-2022. The grand success of the Rams' offense has led to the belief that LaFleur may join the head coaching ranks, alongside his brother, Matt, of the Green Bay Packers. This may lead to McVay finding a new coordinator on the offensive staff for the second time in three seasons.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Then, there's the top-three scoring defense in the NFL, the lowest-paid unit in the sport, led by defensive coordinator Chris Shula, who is part of a historical family lineage of outstanding coaches. Shula's unit possesses a top-tier pass rush unit and one of the better run defenses in the NFL. No matter the results in the final five games of the regular season, Shula has earned himself a chance to become a head coach for a franchise this spring.

This puts McVay and the Rams in a tricky spot should both LaFleur and Shula exit this offseason. One possibility for either offensive or defensive coordinator is current Atlanta Falcons play-caller Zac Robinson, potentially returning to L.A., and Carolina Panthers secondary coach Jonathan Cooley, who spent three seasons with the Rams in a similar role.

McVay has been in this position several times, and the prospect of losing two coordinators in the same offseason is never easy to digest. That means Los Angeles must be prepared for the inevitability of it all as they move forward into 2026.

