Rams’ Sean McVay Opens Up About His Newest Coaching Accolade

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams picked up their tenth win of the season, setting forth an unprecedented run of success for the organization.

Since head coach Sean McVay took the job in 2017, the Rams have secured eight winning seasons. With McVay's recent win, that also means he has achieved his seventh double-digit win season. In comparison, Sean McVay is tied with John Robinson for the number of seasons coaching the franchise.

The next on the list is Mike Martz at six seasons. McVay has more double-digit win seasons than 26 other coaches have consecutive years coaching the team. A historic run of success.

McVay on His Success

When asked about his run, McVay praised the people around him. Respect for others and trusting in their work have been a part of the fabric of McVay's program since the beginning, and as year nine appears on the verge of being McVay's finest yet, he continues to take things one day at a time.

“It's about the people," stated McVay. "I think the first thing that comes to mind is gratitude and appreciation for being surrounded by a lot of people that do a phenomenal job in their roles and push you to want to be better for them. That's players and coaches. I think that consistency of people… We talk about all the time, consistency is the truest measurement of performance. I’ll tell you what's been consistent is the great people that I've been surrounded with."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"You really just sometimes want to get out of the way and let them do their thing. I think you're getting more and more comfortable with understanding where you're needed, where you could fit. But also realizing how fortunate I am to be surrounded by great players and coaches and cherish it, enjoy it and lean in every single day.

But the number one thing that comes to mind is, I’m very appreciative of being surrounded by special people because that's what will always matter. That's the most important thing and it'll always be the most important thing. That'll never be forgotten here.”

While having completely different rosters and coaches, it is that tradition of celebrating others that has allowed the high standards of the past to be the foundation of their current run of form. The Rams are in control of the number one seed in the NFC, and if they win out, they will be McVay's first-ever squad to secure the conference's top spot.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.